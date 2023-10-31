TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.