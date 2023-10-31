Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

SYK opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.29. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

