Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

