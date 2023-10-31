Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $3,793,886 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

