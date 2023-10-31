Choreo LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average of $235.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

