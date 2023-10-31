Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.