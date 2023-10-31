Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.07 EPS.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.6 %

QGEN stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

