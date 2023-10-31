The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 75,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,289. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

