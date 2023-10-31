Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

