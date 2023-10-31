Seascape Capital Management Has $423,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
