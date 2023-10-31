Seascape Capital Management Has $423,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.