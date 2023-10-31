Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,627. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.