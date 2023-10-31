AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

