iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

