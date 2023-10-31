Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,861 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

