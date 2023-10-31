Adviser Investments LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

