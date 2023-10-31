Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

UNP stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

