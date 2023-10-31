iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

