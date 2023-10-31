Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

KHC opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

