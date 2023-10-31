Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $384.72 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.