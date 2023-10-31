iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.