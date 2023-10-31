EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBB opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.