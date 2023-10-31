Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.