Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 71,147 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. 640,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

