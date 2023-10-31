Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 6,448 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $44,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.65. 138,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,145. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

