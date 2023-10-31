Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.72, but opened at $194.30. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks shares last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 1,496,881 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 70,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

