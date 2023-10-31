ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,207,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,138 shares.The stock last traded at $62.03 and had previously closed at $65.34.

The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 173.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $389,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

