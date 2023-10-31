Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,200 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 3,990,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURLF. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

