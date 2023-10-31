V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $16.10. V.F. shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 3,882,228 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 191,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.