Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.30, but opened at $58.25. Trex shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 407,371 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,407,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.