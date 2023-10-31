ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,932,402 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after buying an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

