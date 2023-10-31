Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 147 ($1.79) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

