Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

