Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
