Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
