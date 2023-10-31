Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.