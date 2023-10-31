Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Up to $34.31

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $37.23. Granite Construction shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 163,740 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Granite Construction Stock Up 14.7 %
Granite Construction Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.
Institutional Trading of Granite Construction
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
