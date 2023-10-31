Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,650.0 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNF stock remained flat at $14.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Clariant has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

