Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.3 days.

Shares of CNSWF traded up $63.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,988.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,360.00 and a 12-month high of $2,198.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,015.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,361.70.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $12.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,625.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,475.00 to C$1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

