Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

