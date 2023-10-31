Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Kforce updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

