WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

