AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.31-$6.33 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.31.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.