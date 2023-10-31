Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

MNST traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 467,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,326. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

