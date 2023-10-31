Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,407 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $51,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,991,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,494. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

