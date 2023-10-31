Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $9.05 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 674,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Up 1.0 %

VALE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,140,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

