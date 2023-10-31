Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 396,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,843. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

