Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $4.04 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE remained flat at $15.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 500,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

