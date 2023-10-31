Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,680,140 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grab by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grab by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,721,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 724,860 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

GRAB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 1,418,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,518. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

