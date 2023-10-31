Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up about 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.49% of Tidewater worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 48,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $3,036,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,752,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 48,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,752,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.36. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $73.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

