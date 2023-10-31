Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.89% of Children’s Place worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $342.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

