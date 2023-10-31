Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.12

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 4653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLC

Park Lawn Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The stock has a market cap of C$558.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5157116 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 60.53%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.