Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.01

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 28498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

